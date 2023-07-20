KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of former patients of Kenmore Mercy Hospital will be coming back for a reunion of sorts on Thursday.
Catholic Health says nearly 85 former patients from the Medical Rehabilitation Unit will return to see their caregivers and share stories of their progress since receiving treatment.
“The patients received specialized care from the hospital’s rehabilitation team to improve their quality of life after a serious injury, illness or major surgery, such as a stroke or hip replacement,” Catholic Health said.
The reunion begins in the morning.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.