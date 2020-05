KEN-TON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tomorrow, people in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda will have the opportunity to get free masks as well.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, you can grab masks at Brighton Arena, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Northtowns.

You can also head to the Ellwood, Kenmore, Kenilworth, and Sheridan Park fire halls.