KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Frontline workers in the Northtowns enjoyed a meal donated by an area business.

Fuccillo Automotive Group sent 250 meals to Kenmore Mercy Hospital this afternoon.

The meals were prepared and delivered by Brick Oven for healthcare workers who have been giving their all during the pandemic.

Fuccillo is not only donating meals in Western New York, but they’re also making donations in Florida where the group has more auto dealerships.