Hear how Coats 4 Kids is helping keep kids warm this holiday season

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Colvin Cleaners is collecting coats and more as Christmas gets closer.
On Wednesday, we got an update on how this year’s Coats 4 Kids campaign is going. Hear from Colvin Cleaners Vice President Chris Billoni in the video above.
COATS 4 KIDS | Learn how you can make a difference here.
