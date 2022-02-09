Heart shaped pizza pies for Valentine’s Day and beyond

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than with a hot slice. Franco’s Pizza is doing you one better, offering up its’ famous heart shaped pizza. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak stopped by its Kenmore location on Wakeup!

Franco’s Pizza Marketing Director, Walter Smietana says it’s going to be a very busy next few days for the pizzeria, with the big game on Sunday and Valentine’s Day Monday.

He expects to sell more than 1000 of the heart shaped pies on the holiday. So if you want one to share with your valentine, you’ll need to call ahead!

To ensure you get your pizza, he recommends ordering in advance at FrancosPizza.com or by calling 716-877-2720.