KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A nearly century-old water tower is being torn down in the Village of Kenmore.

Originally built in 1926, the historic Kenmore Water Tower stands 750 feet tall and held 1 million gallons of water until it was decommissioned in the 1970s.

Deconstruction efforts began on Monday, as T-Mobile began removing their cellphone equipment from the tower on Mang Avenue.

The first phase of deconstruction will be the removal of lead paint from the structure, which is being handled by Wargo Enterprises. The process is expected to take up to a month to complete, depending on weather.

The second phase will be the physical deconstruction of the tower, which will also take up to a month to complete and is expected to be finished by this summer.