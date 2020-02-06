Live Now
Ken-Ton School District approves $75 million Capital Project

Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Ken-Ton School District approved the proposed $75 million Captial Project by a vote of 1,082 to 328 on Wednesday night. 

The project will include health, safety, and security enhancements, including:

  • Secured single points of entry in all school buildings
  • Replacement of drinking water pipes in all school buildings to maximize water quality
  •  New carbon monoxide detection systems
  •  New safer “Baker”-style pool drains in middle/high school swimming pools
  •  New student pick-up/drop-off zones to address traffic and safety concerns during arrival/dismissal at Edison Elementary, Hoover Elementary/Middle School, Kenmore East High School, and Kenmore West High School
  • New artificial turf athletic fields at Kenmore East; gym upgrades and renovations at Holmes Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hoover Middle, and Kenmore West
  • A new adaptive playground, which would be inclusive to students of all abilities
  • Additional single-occupant restrooms in middle and high schools
  • Classroom additions at Edison, Lindbergh, and Hoover Elementary
  • Critical build needs such as roof replacement, window replacement, and resurfacing of parking lots and sidewalks

More information about the project can be found by clicking here

