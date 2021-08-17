Ken-Ton school district hosting bus driver hiring event

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton school district’s transportation department is hosting a drive and sign event.

The school district is hoping to use it as a recruiting tool to find bus drivers, which are in high demand.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can head to the department’s transportation building on Military Road between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

People who go to the event will have the chance to experience driving a school bus, speak with instructors and interview on site.