Ken-Ton School District looking for people responsible for vandalism of Crosby Field

The Ken-Ton School District is looking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible for the theft and vandalism at Crosby Field on August 25 between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m.

According to the district, this was the latest in a series of incidents at district athletic facilities.

“These facilities are used not only by students but by the entire Ken-Ton community, and the costs can be considerable,” the district said.

Courtesy Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District

Courtesy Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District

Anyone with information on the incident or any other vandalism at these facilities is asked to contact the school district at 716-874-8400 or Kenmore police at 716-875-1234.