Live Now
Watch constant updates from the Atlantic Coast as Dorian roars offshore

Ken-Ton School District looking for people responsible for vandalism of Crosby Field

Kenmore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Ken-Ton School District is looking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible for the theft and vandalism at Crosby Field on August 25 between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m.

Posted by Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District on Thursday, September 5, 2019

According to the district, this was the latest in a series of incidents at district athletic facilities.

“These facilities are used not only by students but by the entire Ken-Ton community, and the costs can be considerable,” the district said.

  • Courtesy Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District
  • Courtesy Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District

Anyone with information on the incident or any other vandalism at these facilities is asked to contact the school district at 716-874-8400 or Kenmore police at 716-875-1234.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss