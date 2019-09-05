Ken-Ton School District looking for people responsible for vandalism of Crosby Field

The Ken-Ton School District is looking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible for the theft and vandalism at Crosby Field on August 25 between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m.
According to the district, this was the latest in a series of incidents at district athletic facilities.
“These facilities are used not only by students but by the entire Ken-Ton community, and the costs can be considerable,” the district said.
Anyone with information on the incident or any other vandalism at these facilities is asked to contact the school district at 716-874-8400 or Kenmore police at 716-875-1234.