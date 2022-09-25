TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night.
The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and did not return.
The district says that it later circulated among students that one of the individuals would return with “violent intentions,” but says that did not occur.
School administrators said that they called the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, which dispatched additional officers to the event out of an abundance of caution. Ken-Ton said “at no time was there a risk to students present at the dance.”
News 4 has reached out to Tonawanda police.
New on WIVB.com
- Bills can’t overcome injuries, missed opportunities in loss to Dolphins
- Ken-Ton Schools: “At no time was there a risk” during dance
- America’s first African American Veterans Monument unveiled in Buffalo
- Majority of Democrats want candidate other than Biden in 2024: poll
- Museum of Science celebrates Hispanic Heritage
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.