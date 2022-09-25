TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night.

The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and did not return.

The district says that it later circulated among students that one of the individuals would return with “violent intentions,” but says that did not occur.

School administrators said that they called the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, which dispatched additional officers to the event out of an abundance of caution. Ken-Ton said “at no time was there a risk to students present at the dance.”

News 4 has reached out to Tonawanda police.