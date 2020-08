KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Ken-Ton school officials have not decided how schools will reopen yet.

They say that decision will come down on Friday.

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said during a parent forum tonight that if a student was forced to quarantine at home during the school year, they will still be able to learn virtually.

According to Ken-Ton’s reopening plan, students have to quarantine at home for 14 days if they’re exposed to COVID-19.