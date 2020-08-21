Ken-Ton Schools to spend first five weeks remote learning, will phase in hybrid schedule

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Ken-Ton School District Superintendent Sabatino Cimato decided to begin the 2020-2021 school year in a fully remote model, and in five-week increments, phase in a hybrid schedule.

“Based on the information we have acquired and continued to monitor up to today, we cannot guarantee that our two core goals will be met by the first day of school if we immediately begin in a hybrid scenario,” Cimato said Friday.

He also says the district will make necessary investments and preparations to ensure all families have access to a fully virtual option.

Cimato added, “I know this will present challenges for our families, but it’s the best available option that achieves our objectives of ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and families and providing the best, most equitable education possible.”

The superintendent says this is based on all of the most up-to-date information and data, including staffing and PPE acquisition.

During the first five weeks of virtual learning, the district says schools will prepare to phase in a hybrid schedule for specific groups of students, while also retooling classrooms to serve in-person and remote students at the same time.

Cimato says some students may be scheduled to return to school on specific days to get to know their teacher and learn about new protocols.

According to the district, schools will work toward these targets to bring students back in:

October 13, 2020: UPK, K, Gr. 1, and self-contained special education classes (the goal is for all self-contained classes to attend four days per week)

November 16, 2020: Gr. 2-4 and Gr. 5

January 4, 2021: Gr. 6-12 (because of winter recess)

These are subject to change depending on the circumstances of the pandemic, the district says.

