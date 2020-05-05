Kenmore art studio offering unique experience at home

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you’re missing out on date night or want something fun to do with friends and family, virtually, check this out.

A Kenmore business is now offering a unique experience at home.

You can build, paint, knit, and more right from your couch.

Hammer and Stain Buffalo opened in the Village of Kenmore at the end of February.

The art studio teaches people how to make unique home goods and gifts like hand-knit chunky blankets, wooden flower arrangements, wooden trays, and more.

But just two weeks after opening their doors, they were forced to close.

So now, they’re letting you order special kits to make these items at home no experience needed.

Hammer and Stain will deliver the kits, or you can pick them up, curbside.

Each kit includes everything you need to make your item and instructions.

You can also join in on a virtual class or create a virtual party of your own.

The owner, Karen D’Arcy is also starting virtual birthday parties for kids.

She’ll make sure every child gets a kit to make something fun along with a cupcake, baked by a local bakery.