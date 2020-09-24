Kenmore bar’s license suspended by SLA after violations, shooting incident

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An emergency license suspension has been issued for a Kenmore bar.

This past Saturday, Kenmore police responded to a report of shots being fired on Delwood Rd., near Floyd’s Place on Delaware Ave.

Shortly after this, two shooting victims, one of whom was 17, arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. They said they had been shot while inside the bar.

One of the victims had been shot in the chest, and the other was struck twice in the leg.

While investigating, officers questioned a bartender and an off-duty employee, both of whom officials say were uncooperative. They denied that any incident took place.

Video evidence confirmed that an incident had indeed taken place, the State Liquor Authority (SLA) says.

“Video footage the police later obtained and shared with the SLA from inside the bar show a patron punch another patron, who subsequently fired at least one round from a handgun inside the bar and proceeded to chase the assailant outside,” the SLA wrote. “The video also depicts a bouncer, shortly after, disposing of a shell casing into a trash bag. Additional shell casings were discovered by police near the premises on Delwood Road.”

Officials say the video also showed that social distancing regulations were not being followed.

Kenmore police say fights and assaults have happened at and outside the bar a number of times in the past year.

On Wednesday, Floyd’s Place was charged with multiple violations, including the following:

Operating a disorderly premise

Failure to supervise

Becoming a focal point for police attention

They were also charged with not following COVID-19 regulations.

During this suspension period, the SLA will either pursue the permanent cancellation or revocation of the bar’s license.

