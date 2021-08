KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore United Church of Christ posted to Facebook on Monday that its sign got stolen a couple of weeks ago.

“We are hoping that the community can help us with the goal of finding and returning our sign,” the church wrote on Facebook.

Below is the Facebook post that shows a little sign that reads “please return our sign Ephesians 4:28,” where the church’s sign usually hangs.