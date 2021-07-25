Kenmore community rallies around Seabert Farms after devastating floods

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Farmers in Niagara County continue to pick up the pieces after the flooding and hail that pounded the region. The Seabert Family says they are coping with the loss after the storm wiped out most of their farm.

After seeing the shocking photos, the Kenmore Farmer’s Market manager realized shoppers needed to be made aware of the vendors’ situation.

“When farming is not just a hobby, but a livelihood, and you can see the financial consequences of that, as the months go in in the season,” said Lauren Willett-Benson. “I just felt like as a community people would want to know and come out and support.”

And the community certainly did. After sharing the Seabert family’s story on social media, Willett-Benson asked shoppers to swing by the weekly event and buy the family’s produce, to get them back on their feet.

With a steady flow of customers at their tent, Kyle said the response has been overwhelming. They will have some produce for sale, but their crops won’t give out nearly what they normally do. He knows the community will understand.

“A lot of people volunteer their time to come down and help,” said Seabert. “Just clean up, or try to clean up some plants, help replant things. A lot of people just want to reach out and just tell us that they’re there for us if we need anything.”

And while the Seaberts try to figure out what is salvageable, Kyle says they will still be around and selling what they can.

“It might be a little ugly, it might have a few marks on it, it might not be perfect, but it will be from us.”