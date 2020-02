KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Band Director Phil Aguglia and the Kenmore East High School Band inspired students and staff to embrace the Mardi Gras spirit today, a spokesperson for the school tells News 4.

They held a festive parade through the first-floor hallways followed by a concert at dismissal.

The band has made several prominent visits to New Orleans within the past ten years, the school says.