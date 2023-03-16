KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore Police Department says the overnight parking ban has been lifted.
Police posted the update on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
“Now don’t go celebrating too much and please don’t everyone go move your car at the same time,” they wrote. “Watch out for your neighbor’s car who is already parked in the prime spot. Thanks for another year of cooperating as much as most of you did…you can now park overnight in the street..bring on the Memorial Day parade.”
