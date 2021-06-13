Kenmore Farmer’s Market provides a boost to local business

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore Farmer’s Market kicked off its season today.

Local farmers, bakeries and other businesses set up shop for people to come to see what they had to offer. We caught up with the farmer’s market manager.

She is happy this event can go off this year without a hitch because it is so important to shop local.

“When you buy local, there is a tremendous ripple effect. It just keeps rippling outward,” said Market Manager Lauren Willett-Benson.

“We’re really excited to be back. Every year we’re continuing to grow. We’re starting off today with about 30 vendors. Produce and local food items. And within the next few weeks, we will probably be adding four to five more vendors in.”

The Kenmore Farmer’s Market will run every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until October 17.