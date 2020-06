KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore Farmer’s Market will officially be open for business on Sunday.

Vendors will be set up on Delaware Ave. near the intersection of Delaware Rd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is asking people to allow seniors and the immunocompromised to shop during the first hour.

Everyone must wear a mask, and hand sanitizer will be available.