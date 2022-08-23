KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, crews responded to a fire on Elmwood Avenue near West Hazeltine in Kenmore.
It’s not clear what started the fire, but police say it began around 9 p.m. The cause is under investigation.
Kenmore fire officials say it caused approximately $540,000 in damage. No one was reported to be injured, and no other structures were damaged as a result.
