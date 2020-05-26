Kenmore firefighter holds one-man parade for Memorial Day

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Kenmore firefighter wanted to keep a family tradition alive for Memorial Day.

Scott Waggoner has been a volunteer firefighter for decades and has always walked in the annual Ken-ton Memorial Day Parade.

His large, extended family always sits in front of the supercuts on Delaware Avenue and every year, he makes sure to stop and say hello to them as he marches with the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department.



This year, he didn’t let the canceled parade stop him he walked alone and sent this video to his family blowing kisses as he walked by the area they would have been sitting.



This would have been the 71st year of the Ken-ton Memorial Day Parade.

It’s the first time in history it’s been canceled for a reason other than poor weather.