A single pair of closed handcuffs against a plain white background.

A Kenmore man is facing child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a parent filed a report with Town of Tonawanda Police that Daniel Rubel was texting their 16-year-old daughter.

Officials say the text were sexual in nature, which includes pictures and videos.

He could face up to 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Rubel is charged with production and possession of child porn.