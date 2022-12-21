KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man has been accused of sex crimes involving children.

Matthew Kowalski, 22, was arrested as the result of a New York State police investigation in the village. Authorities say he possessed child porn and was also disseminating it.

Kowalski was charged with felony counts of possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child. He’s since been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court next year.