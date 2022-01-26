Kenmore Mercy Hospital agrees to new contracts with service, plant operations workers

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union District Local One and Kenmore Mercy Hospital have recently come to agreements on two new contracts.

“We are very pleased we were able to quickly put together these contract packages that recognize the amazing work these associates do every day, while providing competitive improvements that will make a difference in the quality of care and staff retention at Kenmore Mercy Hospital,” Walt Ludwig, hospital president, says.

On December 28, a new contract set to expire on April 30, 2024 was ratified. This was for nurse attendants, food service attendants and pharmacy technicians.

In addition to that, a new plant operations contract was ratified on January 14. It will run through January 15, 2026. This contract covers stationary engineers, electricians, plumbers, maintenance and HVAC mechanics, and painters and plasterers.