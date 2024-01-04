KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nursing home workers at Kenmore’s Schofield Residence voted to ratify a 17-month contract on Tuesday.

The workers at the facility had been fighting for better wages to improve retention and recruitment, according to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union representing them. Their previous contract ended on Nov. 17, eventually leading to an informational picket outside the facility that month.

“The new labor deal comes as we see an increase in worker unrest across the country and an uptick in workers voting to join labor unions,” the union said.

More than 75 workers, including licensed practical nurses, housekeepers, dietary aides and maintenance workers, are represented in the contract.

Wage increases range from 4.54 to 24 percent. Additionally, the new contract includes increased employer contributions, an extended bereavement window, Juneteenth as a paid holiday, expanded paid time off and the elimination of unpopular work rules, including a previously strict dress code.

These changes will help reduce Schofield’s need for agency staff, something the union says Schofield heavily relied on.