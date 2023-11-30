KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nursing home workers in Kenmore are calling for a better contract after their previous deal expired earlier this month.

The picketing workers of Schofield Residence, who are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, are set to return to the bargaining table on December 7 after their contract expired on November 17. It had been extended to that date from October 30.

In their picket, they were joined by Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblymember William Conrad.

“This is the resident’s home,” said Stephanie Ezak, a physical therapist assistant. “They want to see familiar faces and build a connection with their caretakers but Schofield chooses to pay agency workers to come in at a higher cost than to make sure their employees are paid fairly for their work. I could go someplace that will pay me more money – what is deserved but I choose to stay at Schofield because it is a nice place to work and I’m here to care for the residents.”

The union represents a variety of workers at Schofield Residence, including licensed practical nurses, housekeepers, dietary aides and maintenance workers. According to 1199SEIU, Schofield Residence “relies heavily on agency workers.”

“We make decisions from the heart in healthcare because we love what we do,” Cathy Wills, another physical therapy assistant, said. “We also need to be rewarded for our caring hearts. Some of us have led with our hearts and have taken significant pay cuts to make changes in job locations because we love what we do and believe in our hearts we make a difference.”