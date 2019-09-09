Kenmore Police Department introduces SafeCam Program

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore police are looking for the assistance of anyone with a security camera to help them solve crimes.

The police department introduced its SafeCam Program, which the department refers to as its “newest crime investigation and prevention tool.”

If there is a criminal incident near your home or business, Kenmore police could ask to view and copy images captured by your camera to help in an investigation.

Those looking to register for the free program can do so online. Cancellation can be done with an email to KenmoreSafeCam@kenmorepolice.org.

When registration is finished, an officer will request a visit to your home or business via telephone to verify the information provided.

Anyone looking to get more information can email the aforementioned address or call (716) 875-1234.