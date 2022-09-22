KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore police are investigating a homicide on Tremont Avenue.

They say it happened in a driveway on the 150 block of the street on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. The body of 42-year-old David Pierce, a Tonawanda resident, was found there.

Police say he had “apparent gunshot wounds.”

There is no danger to the public, police said. Anyone with information that could help them in their investigation is asked to call (716) 875-1234.