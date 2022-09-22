KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore police are investigating a homicide on Tremont Avenue.
They say it happened in a driveway on the 150 block of the street on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. The body of 42-year-old David Pierce, a Tonawanda resident, was found there.
Police say he had “apparent gunshot wounds.”
There is no danger to the public, police said. Anyone with information that could help them in their investigation is asked to call (716) 875-1234.
Latest Posts
- What you need to know about the complex legal challenges to Ron DeSantis’s migrant flights
- Buff State President to retire at school year’s end
- Toyota gets three new family members
- UB women’s soccer making memories, raising awareness for Alzheimer’s
- Kenmore police investigating Tremont Avenue homicide
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.