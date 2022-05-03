UPDATE:
The search for Luis Rodriguez was canceled shortly before Noon. He was found safe near his home.
ORIGINAL:
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers are looking for help finding a missing Kenmore man with dementia.
Luis Rodriguez, 75, was last seen on West Hazeltine Avenue in Kenmore around 6 a.m. He only speaks Spanish and may be in need of medical attention.
Rodriguez is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
At the time he was last seen, Rodriguez was wearing a red, flannel, button-down jacket, gray sweatpants and black and pink sneakers.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts can call 911 or Kenmore police at (716) 875-1234.
Latest Posts
- Pennsylvania Election: Important dates to know for the U.S. Senate, Gubernatorial primary
- 2022 Taste of Buffalo set for July 9-10
- Food Truck Thursdays return this week, bringing lunch to Niagara Square
- How to rewatch the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Gubernatorial debates
- Halestorm to perform at Erie County Fair
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.