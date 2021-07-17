Kenmore residents enjoy music at Summer Concert on the Green

Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — People came out to the Kenmore Village Green Friday evening for music, food and fun. The concert on the Green is put on by the Kenmore Business Association.

Organizers say they’re happy to see people getting together again.

“It’s awesome, it’s honestly awesome to see people out again, a lot of neighbors seeing each other, friends and family, just coming out and just enjoying, you know you had a little hiccup for 2020, 2021 everyone is coming back out and enjoying again,” said Joe Haniszewski, president of Kenmore Business Association.

News 4’s Erica Brecher and Andrew Baglini served as the hosts of this event.

