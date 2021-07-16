Kenmore sanitation crews take precautions after high levels of radiation detected in some garbage

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore residents may have noticed sanitation workers using radiation wands on their trash cans before placing them in the truck this week.

That’s because last week, three different Kenmore garbage trucks were flagged for high levels of radiation at the dumpsite in Niagara Falls. The state says the radiation came from Iodine 131, a chemical commonly used in chemotherapy.

It found no other sources of radiation in the trucks.

The Mayor of Kenmore says all garbage trucks are back in service.