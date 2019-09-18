Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD being sued after alleged anti-Semitic remarks by coach

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District and some of its employees are being sued for $2 million.

A lawsuit filed by Housh Law Offices claims that a volleyball coach at the school district made anti-Semitic remarks against a student and psychologically bullied him.

Last year, the lawsuit says Coach Nick Sereday overheard a male student discussing his Jewish heritage, which led him to say “I didn’t know you people played sports!”

Following that, the lawsuit claims Sereday targeted the student for abuse based on his religious heritage, calling him names such as “garbage” and “a little b****.”

In one instance, the student says he was forced to run laps alone and was told “You’re not good enough.” The student was eventually benched and quit the team.

Before he quit though, the lawsuit says the student reported what happened.

His parents spoke with the school’s Athletic Director Jim Badgely, Principal Patrick Heyden and Assistant Principals Joseph Greco and Trevor Brown, but the lawsuit says they ignored the claims.

The student went on to tell other students they should “stand up” to Sereday, calling him an “anti-Semitic p***k.” A Facebook image featuring Sereday’s face and the words “Remember kids, choose volleyball and not Jews,” was distributed.

After the image was distributed, Badgley and Greco threatened to suspend the student if he spoke out against Sereday again, the lawsuit says. They also claimed they “could sue [him].”

A conference call involving Heyden and Brown soon followed, and during that time, the lawsuit claims Heyden said “I don’t give a s*** about a Facebook post.”

The lawsuit also claims a classmate approached the student and felt free to mock him, asking “Did your ancestors burn too?”

According to the lawsuit, Sereday, and school administrators’ failure to respond to his behavior, created a hostile environment for Jewish people at Kenmore East High School and the school district in general.

Eventually, the school district was told that the student no longer felt safe at Kenmore East High School.

The lawsuit against the school district, its board of education, Sereday, Badgely and Greco, claims serious psychological harm was done to the student.

Therefore, the law firm representing the student is demanding $2 million in compensatory damages.