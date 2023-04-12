KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might have seen it while driving into work this morning. The Kenmore water tower is officially coming down.

Piece by piece, crews are removing the structure, which was decommissioned more than 50 years ago.

First built in 1926, the water tower on Mang Avenue was decommissioned in 1970. When it was in operation, it held one million gallons of water.

Last month, crews were making progress on the deconstruction of the tower through the removal of T-Mobile cell phone equipment. The removal of lead paint followed.

The whole process of tearing down the tower is expected to be wrapped up by summer.