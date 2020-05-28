Kenmore West baseball team presents cancer survivor with pink bat

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Kenmore West baseball team celebrated their graduating seniors today, as well as a woman who recently beat cancer.

The team gave Suzanne Hannon a pink baseball hat, a baseball, and a Kenmore West cap today.

Hannon’s son is a teacher at Ken-West.

She has also been a major supporter of athletics in the Ken-Ton district.

Hannon told us she was overjoyed to receive this show of affection from the team she loves.

Hannon was also supposed to throw out the first pitch in the Kenmore West – Kenmore East baseball game this year.

That game, unfortunately, was called off.