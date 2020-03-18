1  of  2
Breaking News
Case of coronavirus in Niagara County contracted by 42-year-old woman with compromised immune system Governor Cuomo says workforce needs to be reduced by half as number of positive coronavirus cases increases to over 2,300
Live Now
Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 390 active closings. Click for more details.

Kenmore West student quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Kenmore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Kenmore West High School has begun showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The Ken-Ton Union Free School District says the student visited the building on Tuesday, between 10:42 a.m. and 10:48 a.m.

The student, who was there to retrieve items, is employed at a location where a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

Since becoming symptomatic, the student was quarantined, and will be tested in the next few days.

Kenmore West High School is closed and no longer accessible for retrieving items.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss