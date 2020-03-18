Kenmore West student quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Kenmore West High School has begun showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The Ken-Ton Union Free School District says the student visited the building on Tuesday, between 10:42 a.m. and 10:48 a.m.

The student, who was there to retrieve items, is employed at a location where a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

Since becoming symptomatic, the student was quarantined, and will be tested in the next few days.

Kenmore West High School is closed and no longer accessible for retrieving items.