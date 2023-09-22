KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a man shot to death exactly one year ago is looking for answers.

On Friday night, family and friends of David Pierce of Kenmore, will have a vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Tremont Avenue in Kenmore. This is where Pierce, who was 42-years-old, was shot and killed.

David Pierce is remembered as a well-loved person, who loved baseball and boating and could make anything work.

“He was mister fix it, he would fix anything he had patience for days,” said Melissa Holland, a close friend of David’s.

His autopsy, provided to News 4 by his family, says some sort of altercation allegedly broke out.

A suspect was later identified, but never charged.

“We have to live the rest of our lives without him, it’s not easy,” said Lois Burns, David’s mother.

David’s family still has questions about what happened.

“It just doesn’t seem fair, like it’s a he said, he said but David’s not here to speak for himself,” said Julie Pierce, David’s sister.

So, his family is speaking out for him.

“In hopes that law enforcement will maybe start doing something because we feel like they failed us on that,” Julie Pierce said.

After the shooting, Kenmore Police were on scene investigating.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, they met with David’s family three months ago, to indicate they cannot proceed with a criminal prosecution.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the D.A.’s Office says: “At this time, all of the evidence indicates a self-defense justification. Therefore, no charges have been filed. This case remains open and we will review any new evidence.”

But, David’s family has questions about the suspect and the gun that was used and any possible surveillance video. His family says they’ll never give up in their fight to seek out the truth.

“Hopefully we can bring awareness and maybe somebody knows something that they don’t realize they know,” Burns said.