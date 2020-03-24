Local wedding shop offers space to couples to tie the knot

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wedding Agent in Kenmore has been open for nearly two decades and now that it’s closed because of COVID -19, the owner says she’s welcoming couples to get some good use out of her decorative showroom

Mia Salvaggia, owner, says love birds are more than welcome to use the shop as a backdrop for a small ceremony for free.

“If they’re in a situation where they would like to get married at this time, if someone needs to fly out for an urgent situation or a military situation, or a medical situation and they would like to have their ceremony here I am opening my showroom free of charge,” said Salvaggia.

Salvaggia also says that the coronavirus isn’t stopping her from helping couples make plans for the future.

“We’re doing Skype appointments, we’re doing appointments over the phone where I just walk around the showroom and show them items. Since we’re not allowed to be open we’re trying to help brides as much as we can,” she said.