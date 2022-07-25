KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Macy’s Pizza, the local pizzeria known for its zany concoctions on pies, will add a second location.

The second location will be at 3100 Delaware Ave. in Kenmore, replacing Jacobi and Son’s, which has closed. The pizzeria’s social media pages said Monday that the new location will open by September. Their original location is in Cheektowaga.

Some highlights from their menu include a chicken and waffles pizza, a pickle pizza, a Thanksgiving pizza and most recently, a pizza that has chicken patties and fries.

