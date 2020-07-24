Make-A-Wish princess receives encouraging news

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Parisi just left the hospital for the first time in months.

The 5-year-old, diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma is now ready to enjoy two weeks back at home with her family.

When she returns she’s greeted by a Disney Princess. “Cinderella! That’s my favorite one,” she says.

She’s introduced to Cinderella and Prince Charming. Make-A-Wish gives her the royal treatment , her own blue dress, slippers, crown and wand.

The moment felt like a fairly tale for Gabby, her mother Joanne and their loved ones. Especially after a difficult past 8 months.

It started in late November when gabby was having severe headaches each day. “I’m like it’s not normal so we took her to the doctor and I pushed for an MRI,” said her mother, Joanne Parisi. “And they called us the next day and they said she had a tumor in her skull.”

They found out the tumor was cancerous. “90 percent in her bone marrow so it had spread,” said Parisi.

After 12 rounds of radiation, 6 round of chemo and a stem cell transplant, they headed in for a rescan.

“We got great news,” she said. “It’s in five percent of her bone marrow. The tumor also shrunk in her skull.”

That incredible news made the princess surprise at home even more special.

Gabby will be headed back to the hospital in August, getting a second stem cell transplant.

But her mother says, even on her toughest days, she wears a smile. With her strength and positive attitude, she knows gabby will get though this.

“She’s going to have to be checked her whole life but we’re going into this and its going to be gone,” said Parisi. “And I’m not even going to think about it coming back.”

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.