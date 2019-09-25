Man, grandson struck in hit-and-run in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore police are looking for help solving a hit-and-run.

On August 30, around 10:17 a.m., a man and his grandson were struck by a blue car at the corner of Delaware Ave. and Nash Rd. The grandson was in a stroller at the time.

Both suffered minor injuries.

Kenmore police say the vehicle had a spare tire on the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the vehicle or driver can call (716) 875-1234, or email afell@kenmorepolice.org or tipline@kenmorepolice.org.