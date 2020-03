KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medical triage tents are set up outside Kenmore Mercy Hospital on Elmwood Ave.

Officials say these were brought in to safely care for those who can be treated and discharged quickly.

They are heated and have medical record capabilities. The tents eventually will be outside of Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital, Sisters of Charity Hospital on Main St., Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park.