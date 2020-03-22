Mother and daughter write sidewalk messages of hope

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Kenmore mother and daughter are delivering messages of love and hope during this challenging time. They went to family and friends’ houses in the area Saturday to leave handwritten chalk messages of love outside of homes.

“We went to my mother- in -law’s house and we rang the doorbell and it actually brought her to tears because she was standing at the window and she did come out to the steps but just the fact that my daughter can’t come out and hug her grandmother is really heartbreaking and we’re just hoping this just passes over soon,” said Kellie Lowe



“Get through this with love because of all that’s happening we should just think of others,” said Lowe’s daughter Olivia.

Lowe and her daughter said it was nice to brighten peoples’ days and are encouraging others to do the same.