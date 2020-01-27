Mount St. Mary junior sending 135 joey pouches to Australia following fires

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Junior at Mount St. Mary Academy, Emma Candella, is sending 135 joey pouches to Australia to aid the animals following the recent fires in the country.

Candella worked on 115 pouches for over two weeks, and on Tuesday she will mail them to Relief Crafters of America, who will send them to the animals in need.

A group of students from the school’s STEAM classes joined Emma to make an additional 20 pouches.

“I just love animals, and I wanted to find a way I could help with something tangible,” she said.