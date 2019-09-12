Road work in the village of Kenmore is causing some concern among residents

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Take a glance down Wardman Road in Kenmore, the section between Colvin and Myron Streets , and it looks like an obstacle course. There’s piles of stones, rubble, construction equipment and debris scattered about.

Residents say it’s been like this for a few months now, and they’re patience is wearing thin.



“A mess, a mess, there’s equipment everywhere, but I mean, where else are they going to put it,” said Jordan Baugous resident.

“The big machines they make a lot of noise and they shake the house. The house shakes and then you get tired of that,” said Kenneth Collins.



Over the summer it has caused some concern among residents when their kids play outside.



“My son is five he’ll play on the rocks, but he’ll just go up and slide down, other kids will just climb on the machines jump off, and it’s just like, let’s not, let’s not do that,” said Baugous.

The 2.5 million dollar project that began back in April.

The village mayor says, it’s a total reconstruction of the street, sidewalks, and curbing. The mayor says there’s new sewer and water lines. The village has been doing work on the water throughout the village.

On this street, the mayor says, they opted to redo the sidewalks, curbing and street as well, because of the damage that was caused from years of water main breaks.

The village mayor is asking residents to try to be patient.

“I understand their frustration, it’s there’s a fatigue factor involved, I had it done 25 years ago before I was even on the village board, on my street, it’s a long process and its dirty and dusty,” said Patrick Mang. “I understand their frustration, however these projects of this magnitude takes a lot of time,”



The mayor says the village is in the finishing stages of their waterline project. The work on Wardman Road is expected to be completed in November.

Mang says in addition to a new street, sidewalk and curbing, there will be landscaping done as well.