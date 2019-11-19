1  of  2
Live Now
Live coverage of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump News 4 at 4

Schimminger announces retirement after 40-plus years as state assemblyman

Kenmore
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Longtime Assemblyman Robin Schimminger plans to retire after 40-plus years in Albany.

For more than 40 years, I have had the honor of representing the 140th Assembly District. During that time, I have met with thousands of individuals and been involved with issues that have affected them personally and collectively as a community. After considerable reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election next year in 2020. I will, however, continue to represent the people and places that have been a part of my life for the duration of my present term, after which time I look forward to spending more time with my family.

Statement from Schimminger’s Office

The Democrat from Kenmore was first elected to the State Assembly in 1976.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss