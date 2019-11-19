Schimminger announces retirement after 40-plus years as state assemblyman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Longtime Assemblyman Robin Schimminger plans to retire after 40-plus years in Albany.
For more than 40 years, I have had the honor of representing the 140th Assembly District. During that time, I have met with thousands of individuals and been involved with issues that have affected them personally and collectively as a community. After considerable reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election next year in 2020. I will, however, continue to represent the people and places that have been a part of my life for the duration of my present term, after which time I look forward to spending more time with my family.Statement from Schimminger’s Office
The Democrat from Kenmore was first elected to the State Assembly in 1976.