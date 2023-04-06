KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a jail management division sergeant performed CPR on the side of the road in Kenmore.

It happened on Tuesday evening, they say. The sergeant was returning to the Erie County Holding Center when he was flagged down by someone on Delaware Avenue.

“The individual stated that the vehicle’s passenger was slumped over in their seat, unresponsive, and not breathing,” the Sheriff’s office says.

According to officials, the deputy recognized that the passenger was in cardiac arrest and directed the person with them to help in getting them onto the sidewalk.

While speaking with a 911 dispatcher, the sergeant performed several cycles of chest compressions until fire and EMS personnel arrived with an AED.

“The patient’s vital signs were regained, and transported to a local hospital, where they are recovering,” the Sheriff’s office said.