SPCA therapy dogs to visit Kenmore Mercy employees Wednesday

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Five Erie County SPCA Paws for Love therapy teams will pay a visit to Kenmore Mercy Hospital on Wednesday morning to greet associates, doctors, and nurses and provide some stress-relieving therapy.

The hospital says the dogs and their handlers will take part in an appreciation event at the hospital from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say the canines are ready to show the staff how much they miss them and say pet therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety in people.

It will be in front of the hospital, under the overhang on the ER side.

