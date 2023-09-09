BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another Western New York high school football game was impacted by an altercation between spectators this weekend — this time in the village of Kenmore.

All spectators were asked to leave Saturday’s varsity game between Kenmore West and Lockport at Crosby Field in Kenmore “out of an abundance of caution” as law enforcement and district personnel responded to an altercation involving students, a spokesperson for Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools told WIVB News 4. The game proceeded as scheduled after the grandstands were emptied.

“The students involved had been closely monitored and engaged prior to the incident,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Staff were strategically positioned to be able to immediately intervene and contain the situation.”

The incident comes one week following the implementation of new security measures at Ken-Ton athletic events. Spectators are required to pass through a weapons detector and all minors not attending high school must be accompanied by a guardian, among other rules.

Saturday’s altercation also comes a day after a high school game between Bennett High School and McKinley High School was cut short at halftime due to fights inside and outside All-High Stadium in Buffalo. Police arrested four people including three teenagers and are looking into charges against a fifth.

Also on Saturday afternoon, a school security officer in Utica, N.Y. was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck after working to break up a fight that broke out immediately following a football game at Proctor High School.