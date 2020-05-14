St. Joe’s celebrates Class of 2020 with a graduation parade

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–As more celebrations are put on hold as a result of this pandemic, schools are finding ways to adapt while still recognizing their students accomplishments.

In a normal situation, St. Joe’s Class of 2020 would be walking the stage tonight at Kleinhans Music Hall but they’re making the best of a not so normal situation by holding a graduation parade instead.

57 seniors are being recognized in this parade. The school has each student’s picture hanging up on the fence with signs congratulating them for all of their accomplishments.

Cars are entering from the street through a gate welcoming them with a sign talking about brotherhood, something school officials say is important to emphasize during a time like this.

Also wanting to focus on giving back, the students will be donating food at the start of this parade that will be given to FeedMore Western New York.

Once the parade is over, students will head home and watch a virtual graduation ceremony.

School officials say it’s all about making the best of the current situation.